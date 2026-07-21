Instagram launches Replace Audio to change music while preserving engagement
Technology
Instagram just dropped a handy new feature called "Replace Audio," so you can finally change the music on your feed posts and carousels: no need to delete or re-upload.
Launched today (July 21, 2026), this update keeps all your likes, comments, and shares safe. Before this, switching up a song meant losing all that engagement.
Instagram: Tap Edit to swap audio
To try it out, tap the menu on any of your posts, hit "Edit," and swap the audio track.
Meta says this gives creators more freedom to keep up with trends or refresh their vibe without starting from scratch.
It's one of several recent changes Instagram has made after listening to user feedback, like removing confusing features and tweaking tools, to make things smoother for everyone.