Instagram tests 'AI creator' label to flag mostly AI content
Technology
Instagram is testing a new "AI creator" label, so you'll know when a creator account mostly posts content made or edited with AI.
The goal is to help everyone spot what's real and what's not, especially as AI-generated content gets harder to tell apart from the real thing.
Meta says 'AI creator' label optional
Meta says this label will make things clearer without messing with how your feed works.
But here's the catch: creators can choose whether to use it, so not all AI-made content will be labeled.
Meta admits it's tough to catch everything and might bring in stricter rules if AI keeps growing on the platform.