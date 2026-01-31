Instagram will soon let you remove yourself from Close Friends
Instagram is developing a feature that would let you quietly remove yourself from someone else's "Close Friends" list—no awkward conversations needed.
Meta confirmed the update on January 30, 2026.
Since 2018, "Close Friends" has been a way to share Stories and Reels with just your inner circle.
Taking yourself off someone's Close Friends list means losing access
If you take yourself off someone's Close Friends list, you'll lose access to their exclusive Stories and Reels until they add you back.
This was spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who also noticed subscription-related hints, such as unlimited audience lists, seeing who doesn't follow back, and viewing Stories without the poster knowing.
Premium options for power users
Instagram is also testing premium options: think unlimited audience lists, seeing which followers don't follow them back, and watching Stories without leaving a trace.
Meta says these paid features are about giving users more control—while keeping the basics free.
Snapchat already offers this option
Snapchat already lets users remove themselves from private stories anytime.
This update could finally make things less complicated for Instagram users.