Intel, Qualcomm hike CPU prices, AMD weighs selective increases
Intel and Qualcomm are making their CPUs pricier, thanks to the booming demand for AI-powered laptops and servers.
Since late last year, Intel has bumped up prices three times: its high-end Panther Lake chips are now 15% to 20% more expensive.
Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series also got a 10% price jump starting October 1, 2026.
AMD is considering price adjustments for select processors.
Rising costs, competition and TSMC reliance
It all comes down to rising manufacturing costs and fierce competition for advanced chip tech.
With everyone racing to build smarter devices, companies like Intel are upgrading factories and leaning on TSMC's cutting-edge technology, driving up costs across the board.
So if you're eyeing a new AI laptop or phone, don't be surprised if CPU prices feel a bit more expensive than before!