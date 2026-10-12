Intel, Qualcomm hike CPU prices, AMD weighs selective increases

Intel and Qualcomm are making their CPUs pricier, thanks to the booming demand for AI-powered laptops and servers.

Since late last year, Intel has bumped up prices three times: its high-end Panther Lake chips are now 15% to 20% more expensive.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series also got a 10% price jump starting October 1, 2026.

AMD is considering price adjustments for select processors.