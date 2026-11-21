IOSCO warns quantum computing could break encryption within 5 years
Quantum computing might be about to cause some real headaches for banks and crypto.
The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) says that in as little as five years, quantum tech could break the encryption that keeps financial systems safe.
It is urging everyone to get moving on stronger security before it's too late.
Accelerated quantum timelines raise crypto risk
Cryptocurrencies are especially at risk since their decentralized setup makes upgrading security tricky and slow.
To make things more urgent, Google moved up its date that it needs to develop quantum-resistant systems to 2029, raising eyebrows among experts.
Meanwhile, the US government has fast-tracked efforts on post-quantum cryptography, aiming to have new protections ready by 2031 instead of 2035.