iQOO Z3 spotted on IMEI website; India launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 04, 2021, 12:25 am

A new iQOO smartphone with model number V2073A, likely to be the iQOO Z3, has been spotted on India's IMEI database (via tipster Mukul Sharma), hinting at its imminent launch.

To recall, the handset made its debut in China last month. It comes with a 120Hz LCD display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 768G processor, and 4D game vibrations.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The iQOO Z3 sports a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a triple camera setup.

The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR support.

It comes in Deep Black, Nebula, and Cloud Oxygen color options.

Information

The iQOO Z3 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The iQOO Z3 is fueled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It runs on Android 11-based Origin OS and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO Z3: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO Z3 in India will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in China, the handset starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,400) for the 6GB/128GB model.