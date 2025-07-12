Isro advances Gaganyaan mission with key engine development

Indian astronauts launch from Indian soil

The Service Module runs on a bi-propellant engine setup with five main engines and 16 thrusters for precise moves, all designed by ISRO's own engineers and tested extensively.

On the human side, three Indian Air Force pilots are deep into astronaut training—after finishing their basics in Russia, they're now gearing up for real space objectives back home.

It's a major leap toward seeing Indian astronauts launch from Indian soil.