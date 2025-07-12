Isro advances Gaganyaan mission with key engine development
ISRO's Gaganyaan mission is one step closer to sending Indians into space!
The team recently pulled off a successful 350-second hot test of its Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) in Tamil Nadu.
This means the system can handle everything from routine maneuvers to emergency situations, keeping future astronauts safer as India aims for its first crewed spaceflight in early 2027.
Indian astronauts launch from Indian soil
The Service Module runs on a bi-propellant engine setup with five main engines and 16 thrusters for precise moves, all designed by ISRO's own engineers and tested extensively.
On the human side, three Indian Air Force pilots are deep into astronaut training—after finishing their basics in Russia, they're now gearing up for real space objectives back home.
It's a major leap toward seeing Indian astronauts launch from Indian soil.