ISRO allows civilian STEM candidates to apply for Gaganyaan
Big news from ISRO: for the first time, civilians with STEM backgrounds can apply to become astronauts as part of India's Gaganyaan space missions.
Until now, only military pilots were chosen, but starting with the fourth flight, regular folks could get a shot at heading to space.
The upcoming second batch will include six military pilots and four civilian experts, possibly even some helicopter pilots from the Air Force.
First 2 Gaganyaan flights unmanned
Getting ready for space isn't quick: selection and training take about 4.5 years.
The first two Gaganyaan launches will be unmanned, while a three-person crew will be sent into orbit for three days before splashing down safely in Indian waters.
Civilian astronauts are expected to join on the fourth mission, marking a whole new era for India's space dreams.