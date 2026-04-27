ISRO allows civilian STEM candidates to apply for Gaganyaan Technology Apr 27, 2026

Big news from ISRO: for the first time, civilians with STEM backgrounds can apply to become astronauts as part of India's Gaganyaan space missions.

Until now, only military pilots were chosen, but starting with the fourth flight, regular folks could get a shot at heading to space.

The upcoming second batch will include six military pilots and four civilian experts, possibly even some helicopter pilots from the Air Force.