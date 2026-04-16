ISRO analyzed over 150,000 alerts and carried out 18 maneuvers Technology Apr 16, 2026

ISRO just showed how serious it is about keeping space safe. According to its latest report, the agency carried out 18 collision avoidance maneuvers, according to its latest SSA report, to steer its satellites clear of possible crashes.

It also made two maneuver-plan adjustments in 2025 for Chandrayaan-2 to avoid possible interactions with NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

The agency analyzed over 150,000 alerts tracking potential space traffic jams for Earth-orbiting satellites, and Chandrayaan-2 required separate 2025 adjustments to avoid close approaches with NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.