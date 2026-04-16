ISRO analyzed over 150,000 alerts and carried out 18 maneuvers
ISRO just showed how serious it is about keeping space safe. According to its latest report, the agency carried out 18 collision avoidance maneuvers, according to its latest SSA report, to steer its satellites clear of possible crashes.
It also made two maneuver-plan adjustments in 2025 for Chandrayaan-2 to avoid possible interactions with NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.
The agency analyzed over 150,000 alerts tracking potential space traffic jams for Earth-orbiting satellites, and Chandrayaan-2 required separate 2025 adjustments to avoid close approaches with NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.
ISRO tweaked Chandrayaan-2 path twice
Most of these maneuvers happened in low Earth orbit and included a key Risk Mitigation Maneuver for the NASA-ISRO NISAR mission.
ISRO also had to tweak Chandrayaan-2's path twice in 2025 to avoid getting too close to NASA's orbiter.
By combining these safety moves with regular satellite maintenance, and teaming up with NASA and private space players, ISRO is showing it's ready for the crowded future of space.