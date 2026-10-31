ISRO launches GSLV-F18, NVS-03 and announces at least 5 launches
Technology
ISRO just pulled off a successful GSLV-F18 rocket launch, putting the NVS-03 satellite into orbit and giving India's navigation system a solid upgrade.
Riding on that win, ISRO has announced at least five more launches before the end of the current financial year, including the much-anticipated first uncrewed test flight for Gaganyaan, India's human spaceflight program.
ISRO reports 8,000+ Gaganyaan-1 tests
On deck are two launches each with the PSLV and SSLV rockets, plus one from a private company.
The spotlight is definitely on Gaganyaan-1: it will be India's first step toward sending astronauts to space.
ISRO says it's taking safety seriously and has already run more than 8,000 tests to get things ready.