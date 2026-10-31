ISRO launches NVS-03 from Sriharikota aboard GSLV-F18 on 20th flight
Technology
ISRO just pulled off another successful launch, sending the NVS-03 satellite into orbit on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday using its GSLV-F18 rocket.
The 2,250-kilogram satellite reached space only 18 minutes after liftoff from Sriharikota, marking the rocket's 20th flight.
ISRO's NVS-03 adds L1 to NavIC
NVS-03 is part of ISRO's new navigation series and brings in a fresh L1 frequency signal, making India's NavIC system expected to improve compatibility with other satellite navigation systems and widen the potential use of NavIC in civilian applications.
This upgrade helps strengthen NavIC's service continuity and positioning capability and widens the potential use of NavIC in civilian applications.