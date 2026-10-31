ISRO launches NVS-03 satellite, Narendra Modi hails strengthening of NavIC
Technology
ISRO just launched the NVS-03 satellite, and Prime Minister Modi called it an important step in strengthening NavIC.
This new satellite is a big boost for NavIC, India's homegrown navigation system (think: our own GPS), and marks another step toward tech self-reliance.
NavIC restored to 4 satellites
With NVS-03 in orbit, NavIC is back to full strength, now running on four satellites.
That means better tracking for trains, vehicles, and ships across India and even up to 1,500km beyond our borders.
Plus, it supports the "one nation, one time" initiative.