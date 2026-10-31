ISRO launches NVS-03 to make NavIC compatible with smartphone chipsets
Technology
ISRO has launched the NVS-03 satellite, giving a big upgrade to India's NavIC navigation system.
Sent up on a GSLV rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, this new satellite is a crucial addition to NavIC, making it compatible with modern civilian smartphone chipsets and wearable devices.
NVS-03 atomic clock to set IST
NVS-03 comes with an Indian-made atomic clock and sends out signals that work with modern civilian smartphone chipsets and wearable devices.
This move helps India rely less on foreign GPS systems (think US GPS) and supports the government's push for homegrown tech.
Plus, these atomic clocks will help set Indian Standard Time from five cities, so businesses and banks will soon be syncing up with made-in-India time.