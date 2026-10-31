ISRO launches NVS-03 with 3 pyro valves open restoring NavIC

With NVS-03 in orbit, NavIC is now running at its minimum needed strength of four satellites.

ISRO chief V Narayanan says more launches are coming next year (NVS-04 and NVS-05) to make the network even stronger.

Plus, ISRO is working on real-time tracking for 100,000 fishing boats within six months under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, adding to the 1,500,000 tracking devices already out there.

Five more missions are also planned this financial year, including an uncrewed Gaganyaan test flight.