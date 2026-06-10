ISRO Physical Research Laboratory creates 3D thermal model of Mars
Technology
ISRO's Physical Research Laboratory team just made a cool 3-D thermal model of Mars, and it's a big step up from the old flat-surface versions.
By factoring in craters, slopes, and ridges, their model gives a much more realistic look at how temperatures change across the Martian landscape.
Jezero Crater shows 20-30 k swings
This new approach revealed temperature swings of 20 to 30 kelvins in Jezero Crater, the area where NASA's Perseverance rover is exploring, something older models missed.
Understanding these heat differences can help plan future missions, choose safer landing spots, and even design better habitats for astronauts heading to Mars someday.