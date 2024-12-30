Summarize Simplifying... In short ISRO's SpaDeX mission is set to launch two small spacecraft, SDX01 and SDX02, into a low-Earth circular orbit using the PSLV-C60 rocket. The mission aims to test autonomous docking capabilities and technologies for future lunar missions.

The launch will take place today at 10:00:15 pm

ISRO's SpaDeX mission launches today: When and where to watch

What's the story The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its last mission of the year, the "Space Docking Experiment" or SpaDeX. It is a groundbreaking mission aimed at establishing India's expertise in orbital docking, a critical technology for advancing human spaceflight and satellite servicing initiatives. The launch will take place today at 10:00pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota. You can watch the event live starting at 9:30pm via ISRO's official YouTube account.

Mission details

SpaDeX mission to test autonomous docking capabilities

The SpaDeX mission will use PSLV-C60 rocket to launch two small spacecraft - SDX01 (the Chaser) and SDX02 (the Target) - into a low-Earth circular orbit. This experiment is especially difficult because the small size and mass of the spacecraft demand finer precision for rendezvous and docking maneuvers than larger spacecraft. The mission will also test capabilities required for future lunar missions like Chandrayaan-4.

Technology

SpaDeX spacecraft carry advanced positioning system

Both SpaDeX spacecraft are outfitted with a differential GNSS-based Satellite Positioning System (SPS) that delivers Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) solutions. A unique RODP processor is integrated into the SPS receiver to accurately determine the relative position and velocity of the Chaser and Target. This technology is critical to ensure successful docking maneuvers during the mission.

Control center

SPADEx spacecraft to be controlled from ISRO's ISTRAC

The UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) designed and realized the SpaDeX spacecraft with help from other ISRO centers. During its orbital phase, the spacecraft will be controlled from ISTRAC with ISRO ground stations and externally hired ground stations. The fully integrated and tested satellite has been moved from URSC to SDSC for final launch preparations.

Launch plan

PSLV-C60 to place satellites into circular orbit

The PSLV-C60 will inject the 220-kg satellites into a 470-km circular orbit. After separation, the Target satellite's propulsion system will keep a distance of 10-20km to avoid further drift, initiating "far rendezvous." The Chaser satellite will then slowly close in in calculated stages until it docks. Once docked, the satellites will showcase electrical power transfer and joint spacecraft control.

Advanced features

SpaDeX mission employs innovative technologies

The SpaDeX mission will use innovative technologies such as docking mechanisms and advanced sensors. A relative orbit determination and propagation system, based on navigation constellations, is also included in this mission. The Chaser satellite has a high-resolution miniature surveillance camera, while the Target satellite has a multispectral payload to monitor vegetation and natural resources. A radiation monitor on the Target will also collect space radiation data for analysis.