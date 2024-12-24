Summarize Simplifying... In short ISRO's SpaDeX mission, launching two identical satellites, aims to demonstrate advanced space docking technology, making India the fourth nation to achieve this feat.

The mission, critical for India's space exploration ambitions, will also conduct microgravity experiments and validate power transfer between docked spacecraft.

SpaDeX will be launched on December 30, 2024

SpaDeX—ISRO's crucial space docking mission—launches on December 30

What's the story The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch its revolutionary Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) on December 30, 2024. The mission will be launched aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C60), from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 21:58 IST. This major milestone for ISRO seeks to demonstrate in-space docking capabilities, a vital technology for future space missions.

SpaDeX mission: A leap in space technology

The SpaDeX mission will see the launch of two identical satellites, the Chaser (SDX01) and the Target (SDX02), both weighing around 220kg. They will be deployed in a 470km low-Earth circular orbit with a 55° inclination. The mission aims to demonstrate precision maneuvers for rendezvous and docking of the satellites, validate power transfer between docked spacecraft, and operate payloads post-undocking for up to two years.

SpaDeX: A stepping stone for India's space station

An ISRO official emphasized the strategic importance of the SpaDeX mission, saying it is critical for India's ambitions in space exploration. This advanced docking technology will make India the fourth country in the world to accomplish something like this. The capability is critical for missions involving multiple launches to accomplish shared goals like satellite servicing, formation flying, and assembly of complex structures like the proposed Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).

SpaDeX mission to conduct microgravity experiments

Along with its docking objectives, SpaDeX mission will also perform microgravity experiments using PSLV's spent fourth stage, called POEM-4 (PSLV Orbital Experimental Module). It will carry 24 payloads from academic institutions and start-ups onboard for the experiments. The Chaser and Target satellites will be deployed independently but simultaneously into orbit with a small initial relative velocity between them, courtesy PSLV's precision.

SpaDeX mission: A testament to ISRO's advanced capabilities

The SpaDeX mission isn't just a tech demo, it's a stepping stone for ISRO's larger ambitions. Docking spacecraft is key to ambitious projects such as lunar sample-return missions, interplanetary exploration, and establishing a sustained human presence in space. India hopes to join an elite club of nations (currently the US, Russia, and China) that have mastered in-space docking technology. This mission highlights ISRO's commitment to developing cost-effective but highly advanced space capabilities.