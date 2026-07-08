ISRO successfully tested Gaganyaan main parachute system in Sheopur
ISRO just pulled off a big win for its Gaganyaan mission by successfully testing the main parachute system that will help bring astronauts safely back to Earth.
The test happened in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, and was all about making sure the parachutes can handle heavy loads, an important step before India's upcoming uncrewed G1 space mission.
Engineers dropped simulated main parachute assembly
Engineers dropped a simulated assembly of a single main parachute and a dummy mass from an Indian Air Force IL-76 aircraft flying 2.5km high.
First, a drogue parachute slowed and stabilized the fall; then the main chute kicked in to bring it down gently.
The Gaganyaan module actually uses 10 different parachutes (including ones for re-entry protection) to make sure everything lands safely when it really counts.