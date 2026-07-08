ISRO successfully tested Gaganyaan main parachute system in Sheopur

Engineers dropped simulated main parachute assembly

Engineers dropped a simulated assembly of a single main parachute and a dummy mass from an Indian Air Force IL-76 aircraft flying 2.5km high.

First, a drogue parachute slowed and stabilized the fall; then the main chute kicked in to bring it down gently.

The Gaganyaan module actually uses 10 different parachutes (including ones for re-entry protection) to make sure everything lands safely when it really counts.