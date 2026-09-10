ISRO tests CE20 engine at Mahendragiri, aiding Gaganyaan and LVM3
Technology
ISRO has successfully tested its CE20 cryogenic engine at Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, a major step for India's upcoming satellite launches and the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.
This engine powers the C32 upper stage of the LVM3 rocket, making it a key player in getting bigger payloads into space.
CE20 runs at 220 kn
The CE20 engine now runs at higher thrust (220 kN) and uses liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen, letting the LVM3 carry even heavier satellites.
Plus, ISRO checked out the LOX Tank Pressurisation Module for maintaining the pressure needed to keep liquid oxygen flowing properly, something essential for sending astronauts up with Gaganyaan.
These successful tests are helping India gear up for its first trip with humans in space.