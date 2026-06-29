Italy antitrust watchdog probes Microsoft over unclear AI price increases Technology Jun 29, 2026

Italy's antitrust watchdog is looking into Microsoft after the company added AI features like Copilot and Designer to its Microsoft 365 plans, then raised prices without clearly telling users.

The concern? The regulator is concerned that users were not given a heads-up about these changes or the extra costs, leaving them in the dark about whether to keep or cancel their subscriptions.