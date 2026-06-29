Italy antitrust watchdog probes Microsoft over unclear AI price increases
Italy's antitrust watchdog is looking into Microsoft after the company added AI features like Copilot and Designer to its Microsoft 365 plans, then raised prices without clearly telling users.
The concern? The regulator is concerned that users were not given a heads-up about these changes or the extra costs, leaving them in the dark about whether to keep or cancel their subscriptions.
UK regulator opens Microsoft interoperability probe
It's not just Italy keeping an eye on Microsoft. The U.K.'s competition authority has also launched a probe, worried that Microsoft might be making it tough for users to mix its software with other brands, possibly limiting better or cheaper options.
Both cases highlight growing questions about how transparent and fair big tech companies are being with their customers.