MGM Healthcare Malar in Adyar just launched a new MRI facility that uses AI to make scans faster and clearer, especially for brain and heart imaging.

The tech helps cut down on blurry images and repeat scans, making the process smoother for everyone.

The launch was inaugurated by J Radhakrishnan, Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, on Thursday (November 26, 2026).