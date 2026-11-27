J Radhakrishnan inaugurates AI MRI at MGM Healthcare Malar Adyar
MGM Healthcare Malar in Adyar just launched a new MRI facility that uses AI to make scans faster and clearer, especially for brain and heart imaging.
The tech helps cut down on blurry images and repeat scans, making the process smoother for everyone.
The launch was inaugurated by J Radhakrishnan, Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, on Thursday (November 26, 2026).
Brain MRI in under 14 minutes
This AI-driven setup can do a brain MRI in under 14 minutes (way quicker than the usual 35 minutes) so patients do not have to stay still for long.
It also offers specialized scans like fetal, breast, cardiac MRI, and more.
Thinesh Ram shared that this upgrade means doctors get sharper details of neural pathways, while S. Kripanandh, chief operating officer, MGM Healthcare Malar, Adyar, and group chief business officer, said it will help more people in Chennai access top-notch imaging without extra hassle.