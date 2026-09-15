Jacob Coxon warns AI could cause human extinction this decade
Technology
Jacob Coxon, who just left his job at Anthropic, says we should be seriously worried about AI.
In his resignation post on X, he warned that unchecked AI could cause human extinction by the end of the decade.
His message went viral, racking up 171 million views and has sparked a lot of debate among tech experts and the public.
Anthropic and OpenAI face safety scrutiny
Coxon's warning has put a spotlight on ongoing safety concerns at big names like Anthropic and OpenAI.
Now, companies are issuing pledged commitments, and groups like the Future of Life Institute are even organizing a rally with politicians to push for stronger AI safeguards.
The conversation around how we handle powerful tech just got a lot louder.