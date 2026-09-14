Jacob Coxon warns of human extinction and Guo Jiakun rebukes
Artificial intelligence (AI) experts are sounding the alarm, with Jacob Coxon, a former Anthropic researcher, warning that unchecked AI could cause human extinction by the end of the decade.
His comments have sparked fresh calls to slow down AI progress and make sure it stays safe.
Meanwhile, China isn't buying the hype, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun saying: "Fearmongering, confrontation and vicious competition will only disrupt the process of global AI governance and serve the interests of no one."
Claude misuse highlights US China divide
Concerns aren't just theoretical: Anthropic revealed that its Claude AI was misused by an Iran-linked actor to develop targeting recommendations against US naval forces in the Middle East.
While some, like Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, see these fears as exaggerated and believe in a bright future with AI, others, like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, are urging caution and want humans firmly in control.
The US and China remain divided on how fast (and how carefully) we should move forward with this powerful tech.