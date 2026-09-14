Jacob Coxon warns of human extinction and Guo Jiakun rebukes

Artificial intelligence (AI) experts are sounding the alarm, with Jacob Coxon, a former Anthropic researcher, warning that unchecked AI could cause human extinction by the end of the decade.

His comments have sparked fresh calls to slow down AI progress and make sure it stays safe.

Meanwhile, China isn't buying the hype, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun saying: "Fearmongering, confrontation and vicious competition will only disrupt the process of global AI governance and serve the interests of no one."