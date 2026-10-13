James Webb Space Telescope finds XLSSC 122 challenging cluster formation

XLSSC 122 isn't just far away, it's also the most distant cluster ever seen with such strong gravitational lensing, which bends light from even farther galaxies and helps us map out invisible stuff like dark matter.

The Webb telescope also spotted faint starlight floating between galaxies in the cluster, lining up with where dark matter should be.

Discoveries like this could seriously shake up what we know about how the universe grew and evolved.