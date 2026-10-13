James Webb Space Telescope finds XLSSC 122 challenging cluster formation
The James Webb Space Telescope just found something wild: a huge galaxy cluster called XLSSC 122, sitting about 10.4 billion light-years away.
What's surprising is that this cluster formed super early in the universe's history (during "cosmic noon," when stars were being born like crazy), but it already looks way more mature than scientists expected.
Its dense structure and strong gravitational lensing are making astronomers rethink how fast the universe can build these cosmic giants.
XLSSC 122 shows lensing and starlight
XLSSC 122 isn't just far away, it's also the most distant cluster ever seen with such strong gravitational lensing, which bends light from even farther galaxies and helps us map out invisible stuff like dark matter.
The Webb telescope also spotted faint starlight floating between galaxies in the cluster, lining up with where dark matter should be.
Discoveries like this could seriously shake up what we know about how the universe grew and evolved.