James Webb Space Telescope spots billion solar mass black holes Technology Apr 28, 2026

The James Webb Space Telescope just spotted supermassive black holes, some 1 billion times the mass of our sun, already hanging out within less than a billion years after the Big Bang.

That's way earlier than scientists expected, and it doesn't fit with old ideas that black holes slowly grow from collapsing stars.

Now, researchers think dark matter might be behind this cosmic shortcut.