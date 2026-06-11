James Webb Space Telescope spots probable black hole star glimpse-17775 Technology Jun 11, 2026

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) just spotted something wild: one mysterious "little red dot" from the early universe appears to be a black hole star.

These are supermassive black holes gobbling up gas and dust, wrapped in thick clouds.

One standout, GLIMPSE-17775, was seen as it looked 1.8 billion years after the Big Bang, giving scientists new clues about the nature of little red dots and the evolution of the universe.