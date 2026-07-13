James Webb telescope detects mysterious substance on Titan and Pluto
Scientists just found a mysterious substance on Saturn's moon Titan and the dwarf planet Pluto, thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope.
Even though Titan and Pluto are super different (Pluto is way colder with a much thinner atmosphere), they both showed similar weird light patterns, hinting at something unexpected in their chemistry.
Known molecules do not match spectra
Researchers checked if the patterns matched any known chemicals or ices from these worlds, but nothing lined up perfectly.
Some options were kind of close, so it might be a mix or a new twist on familiar molecules.
As lead scientist Bruno Bezard put it, "It will not be a simple compound... Whatever it is, it will be a surprise."
More studies are coming to figure out what this mystery material actually is, and what it could mean for understanding these distant worlds.