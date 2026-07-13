James Webb telescope detects mysterious substance on Titan and Pluto

Known molecules do not match spectra

Researchers checked if the patterns matched any known chemicals or ices from these worlds, but nothing lined up perfectly.

Some options were kind of close, so it might be a mix or a new twist on familiar molecules.

As lead scientist Bruno Bezard put it, "It will not be a simple compound... Whatever it is, it will be a surprise."

More studies are coming to figure out what this mystery material actually is, and what it could mean for understanding these distant worlds.