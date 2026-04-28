Japan Airlines launching humanoid robots at Tokyo Haneda May 2026

Robots move cargo, humans oversee safety

The 130-centimeter-tall bots can work for a few hours per charge, already showing off their skills moving cargo onto conveyor belts.

JAL's Yoshiteru Suzuki shared that the goal is to take some physical strain off human workers, but people will still be in charge of important safety jobs.

With Japan expecting even more tourists and ongoing debates about bringing in foreign workers, these robots are stepping in where help is needed most.