Japan Airlines launching humanoid robots at Tokyo Haneda May 2026
Japan Airlines (JAL) is rolling out humanoid robots at Tokyo's Haneda Airport starting May 2026, hoping to ease staff shortages as tourist numbers soar.
These Unitree-made robots will handle luggage and cargo tasks, with the experiment set to end in 2028, a move sparked by more travelers and fewer local workers.
Robots move cargo, humans oversee safety
The 130-centimeter-tall bots can work for a few hours per charge, already showing off their skills moving cargo onto conveyor belts.
JAL's Yoshiteru Suzuki shared that the goal is to take some physical strain off human workers, but people will still be in charge of important safety jobs.
With Japan expecting even more tourists and ongoing debates about bringing in foreign workers, these robots are stepping in where help is needed most.