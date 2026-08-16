Japan prepares MMX mission to explore Phobos and Deimos
Japan is about to launch its MMX spacecraft to explore Mars's mysterious moons, Phobos and Deimos.
The plan? Spend three years orbiting Mars, land on Phobos, grab at least 10gm of surface material, and bring it all back to Earth by around 2031.
Scientists hope this will finally answer whether these moons are leftover bits from a giant crash or just captured asteroids.
MMX partners include NASA and CNES
MMX isn't just a solo project: JAXA is teaming up with NASA, France's CNES, and others.
The mission will also test out tech for future human trips to Mars (imagine using Phobos as a pit stop!).
With China's Tianwen-3 racing to return samples too, it feels like space agencies everywhere are leveling up their Mars game.
Plus, what we learn could reveal how our solar system, maybe even life itself, came together.