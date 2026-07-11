Japan's reusable rocket launched and landed successfully

Cost reduction

Significance of reusable rockets

Traditionally, rockets are single-use with their components either falling into the sea, burning up in the atmosphere, or remaining in orbit as debris. The first launch stage is usually the most expensive component. However, reusable rockets like SpaceX's Falcon 9 (in operation since 2017) could significantly cut down these launch costs. This technology has already been adopted by other countries such as China which successfully landed its first reusable rocket on Friday.