Japanese scientists analyze black hole ringdown for deviations from Einstein
Scientists in Japan are digging into the final "ringdown" signals from black hole collisions, hoping to spot hidden details that Einstein's theory might have missed.
Tiny changes in these gravitational waves could mean there's more than just mass and spin, maybe even some mysterious "hair" or extra stuff hanging around black holes.
Nearby gas or fields alter ringdown
Normally, black holes are supposed to be simple: just mass and spin, according to Einstein's "no-hair" rule.
But this new research suggests nearby gas or fields can actually tweak the ringdown waves a bit. For spinning black holes, those tweaks get even more interesting.
While nobody's found definite proof of "hair" yet, the team's method gives future detectors a real shot at catching these cosmic secrets, and maybe rewriting what we know about how the universe works.