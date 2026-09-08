Japanese scientists analyze black hole ringdown for deviations from Einstein

Normally, black holes are supposed to be simple: just mass and spin, according to Einstein's "no-hair" rule.

But this new research suggests nearby gas or fields can actually tweak the ringdown waves a bit. For spinning black holes, those tweaks get even more interesting.

While nobody's found definite proof of "hair" yet, the team's method gives future detectors a real shot at catching these cosmic secrets, and maybe rewriting what we know about how the universe works.