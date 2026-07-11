Japan's JAXA tests 1st reusable rocket prototype on July 11

Recent wins include Honda and H3 launches

Reusable rockets mean cheaper, more frequent launches, and Japan is clearly picking up the pace.

Recent wins like Honda's rocket success in 2025 and the H3 launch in June show they're serious about joining the top ranks.

JAXA's Takashi Ito, who led the launch, said the team got "very useful data" from this test, which has everyone pretty relieved and excited for what comes next.