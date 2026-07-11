Japan's JAXA tests 1st reusable rocket prototype on July 11
Technology
JAXA (Japan's space agency) pulled off a big win by successfully testing its first reusable rocket prototype on July 11, 2026.
The rocket shot up to 10 meters, with a total flight time of about 40 seconds, and then landed safely, marking a major step for Japan as it tries to catch up with global players like SpaceX and China in affordable space travel.
Recent wins include Honda and H3 launches
Reusable rockets mean cheaper, more frequent launches, and Japan is clearly picking up the pace.
Recent wins like Honda's rocket success in 2025 and the H3 launch in June show they're serious about joining the top ranks.
JAXA's Takashi Ito, who led the launch, said the team got "very useful data" from this test, which has everyone pretty relieved and excited for what comes next.