Jeff Bezos predicts 'millions' living in space by 2045

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos just shared a big vision: he expects "millions of people living in space" within the next couple of decades. Speaking at Italian Tech Week 2025, Bezos said, "That's how fast this is going to accelerate."

Robots, not humans Bezos made it clear—no one's being forced off Earth.

He said, "We don't need people to live in space," explaining that robots will handle work on the Moon and beyond, which is way more cost-effective than sending humans.

AI's role and tech's future impact Bezos sees technology making life easier, comparing AI's impact to game-changers like the plow.

He predicts robots could end boring commutes and routine chores, giving people more time for what matters.

He also imagines solar-powered data centers in orbit to keep up with AI's energy needs.