Microsoft adds AI Copilot to Windows 11
Microsoft just rolled out AI features in Windows 11 that let you control your PC with your voice.
This comes right after Windows 10 support ended on October 14, 2025, nudging users to upgrade for better security and fresh AI tools.
Microsoft calls this "the next evolution" in how we use our computers, blending AI into everyday stuff.
Just say 'Hey, Copilot!'
Just say "Hey, Copilot!" and you can ask your PC to help with apps or settings—hands-free.
Copilot Vision reads what's on your screen to offer real-time help, while Copilot Actions (still in preview) can do things like edit photos in a secure, contained environment.
Everything's opt-in and sits neatly on your taskbar with upgraded search for files and settings.
Microsoft is still working on Copilot
Microsoft is pitching these AI tools as a way to make life easier—think helping with apps, troubleshooting, learning new tasks, or even providing step-by-step guidance in games, all through natural language.
Copilot is still getting updates based on user feedback, so expect it to get smarter and more secure over time.