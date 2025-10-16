Microsoft adds AI Copilot to Windows 11

Just say 'Hey, Copilot!'

Just say "Hey, Copilot!" and you can ask your PC to help with apps or settings—hands-free.

Copilot Vision reads what's on your screen to offer real-time help, while Copilot Actions (still in preview) can do things like edit photos in a secure, contained environment.

Everything's opt-in and sits neatly on your taskbar with upgraded search for files and settings.