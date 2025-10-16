Meta's Horizon TV brings traditional streaming to VR
Meta just launched Horizon TV at Connect 2025—a streaming hub for Quest VR headsets that brings together content from Amazon, Pluto, Peacock, YouTube, Spotify, and DAZN.
Disney Plus and ESPN are coming soon, but Netflix and Hulu aren't on board yet.
You can build a watchlist across all your services
Horizon TV features a content-first interface with big visuals and content recommendations.
You can build a watchlist across all your services and easily jump between Movies, TV Shows, Sports, Music, and immersive experiences.
There's also 3D content, like Universal and Blumhouse films (think M3GAN and The Black Phone).
Focus on pro-quality VR and mixed-reality content
Meta is focusing on pro-quality VR and mixed-reality content—no more shaky user videos.
Sports fans get VR soccer from DAZN and NBA courtside action, with more live and immersive events promised through future partnerships.
It's still missing some big names
While Horizon TV is pushing for a unique, immersive streaming vibe, it's still missing some big names (like Netflix) and faces content licensing headaches.
Meta's betting that immersive formats will set it apart from regular screens—but it'll need more partners to really take off.