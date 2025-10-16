Meta's Horizon TV brings traditional streaming to VR

Meta just launched Horizon TV at Connect 2025—a streaming hub for Quest VR headsets that brings together content from Amazon, Pluto, Peacock, YouTube, Spotify, and DAZN. Disney Plus and ESPN are coming soon, but Netflix and Hulu aren't on board yet.

You can build a watchlist across all your services and easily jump between Movies, TV Shows, Sports, Music, and immersive experiences.

There's also 3D content, like Universal and Blumhouse films (think M3GAN and The Black Phone).

Focus on pro-quality VR and mixed-reality content Meta is focusing on pro-quality VR and mixed-reality content—no more shaky user videos.

Sports fans get VR soccer from DAZN and NBA courtside action, with more live and immersive events promised through future partnerships.