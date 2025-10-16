OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 16 with Gemini AI integration Technology Oct 16, 2025

OnePlus just launched OxygenOS 16, its new Android 16-based update, and it's all about making your phone smarter.

The highlight? Google's Gemini AI is now part of the Mind Space tool, so you can save longer screenshots and voice memos—and let Gemini help you plan trips or organize info automatically.

The rollout follows an open beta that kicked off on October 17, 2025.