OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 16 with Gemini AI integration
OnePlus just launched OxygenOS 16, its new Android 16-based update, and it's all about making your phone smarter.
The highlight? Google's Gemini AI is now part of the Mind Space tool, so you can save longer screenshots and voice memos—and let Gemini help you plan trips or organize info automatically.
The rollout follows an open beta that kicked off on October 17, 2025.
Other notable features in OxygenOS 16
OxygenOS 16 brings fresh lock screen customizations and smoother animations for a more polished feel.
Sharing photos between OPPO and iPhone is now seamless, plus you can sync Apple Watch notifications and even control Macs or Windows PCs remotely using the O Plus Connect app.