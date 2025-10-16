Pixel Camera 10.1 update brings Material You redesign
Google just rolled out the Pixel Camera 10.1 update for older devices, giving the app a modern Material You makeover that first appeared on the Pixel 10.
Expect a new solid circle capture button with a transparent ring, rounded square side buttons, and even a fun photo booth-style animation when you check your last shot.
You'll notice tweaked font sizes throughout the UI, including the zoom shortcuts, and reduced Dynamic Color theming.
The "Photo Settings" menu now uses rounded squares for inactive controls and circles for selected ones—making things easier to spot at a glance.
The "More settings" button has moved to the top-right corner for quicker one-handed access, and the settings page is now grouped for simpler navigation.
The update is slowly rolling out now via the Play Store or can be sideloaded if you're feeling techy.