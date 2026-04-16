Jensen Huang regrets missing early OpenAI and Anthropic investments
Technology
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang recently opened up about missing early investment opportunities in OpenAI and Anthropic, calling it his "miss" and a "mistake."
He explained that NVIDIA just didn't have the funds back then to support these AI labs, which let Google and Amazon swoop in and take the lead.
NVIDIA backs OpenAI $30B, Anthropic $10B
Now that NVIDIA is on stronger financial ground, it is going all in on AI.
In November, it pledged up to $10 billion for Anthropic's Claude model, and earlier in February it announced a $30 billion investment in OpenAI.
It's clear NVIDIA wants to make sure it is front and center in the future of artificial intelligence.