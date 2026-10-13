Jio launches JioPC cloud Ubuntu PCs for students and schools
Technology
Jio just dropped JioPC, a new service that lets you turn existing computers, compatible TVs connected to a Jio Set-top box, or a web browser into a full-on cloud PC with an Ubuntu interface.
It's mainly designed for students and schools, making it easy to access online classes or work projects without having to buy a new PC.
JioPC plans priced ₹1,000 and ₹1,200
You can pick between two plans: 8GB RAM/500GB storage for ₹1,000 (two months) or the Ultra version with 16GB RAM/1TB storage at ₹1,200.
JioPC comes with LibreOffice and web browsers and supports Adobe Express.
Plus, your files stay safe thanks to enterprise-grade cloud storage and a zero trust security model, even if your own device gets compromised.