JioTag Bluetooth tracker launched as cheaper alternative to Apple AirTags

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jun 08, 2023, 04:57 pm 2 min read

JioTag is currently available for Rs. 749 on the official website

Reliance Jio has introduced the JioTag in India. The portable tracking device serves as a cheaper alternative to Apple's AirTag. JioTag, which works on Bluetooth, helps you keep track of your personal belongings like a wallet, phone, keys, and handbag and will help recover the items if misplaced. The device is currently listed at Rs. 749 on the official website.

While the purpose may be largely similar, the new JioTag tracker lacks certain features found on Apple's AirTag such as an ultra-wideband chip, a built-in speaker, and an IP rating.

However, it checks all the boxes required for a basic tracking device. And because JioTag carries an affordable price tag, we can expect it to attract plenty of customers in the country.

JioTag is a small, squircle-shaped tracker. It measures 3.82×3.82×0.72 cm and weighs 9.5g. It comes with an extra battery and a lanyard cable to attach the device to your belongings. JioTag uses a replaceable CR2032 battery that offers up to one year of usage.

JioTag can be used to tag and locate all your belongings, including your pets. It supports Bluetooth 5.1 and has a range of 20m indoors and 50m outdoors. If JioTag is attached to your item and you leave it behind, you will be alerted on your phone. In case you misplace your phone, you can use a connected JioTag to ring your phone.

If you can't remember where you lost your item, your JioTag will provide the accurate last disconnection location of your item. In case you can't find it at the last disconnection location, you can mark your JioTag as lost on the JioThings app and the 'Jio Community' find network will search and report back the location of your lost item.

To track your belongings using JioTag, you have to first connect the device to the JioThings app, available for both Android and iOS. When an item attached to JioTag is misplaced, you will receive alerts for the same on the connected smartphone. JioTag is selling for Rs. 749 on the official website, Reliance Digital, and Jio Mart. For reference, Apple AirTag costs Rs. 3,490.