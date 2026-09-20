Joby Aviation's self-flying Cessna Caravan completes 3,199-mile pilotless US flight
Technology
Joby Aviation's self-flying Cessna Caravan has pulled off a first: flying 5148km across the US without a pilot at the controls.
Kicking off from Concord, California, on September 7, the plane relied entirely on its onboard computer system to navigate every leg of the trip.
Joby plane now heading back west
Along the way, this autonomous plane made key stops in Texas and South Carolina, handled rough weather and busy airports like Phoenix Deer Valley, and even flew over Kitty Hawk, the birthplace of flight.
Next up: it's heading back west with stops planned in cities like Washington, D.C. and Salt Lake City, showing just how close we are to a future where planes can fly themselves coast-to-coast.