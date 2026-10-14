JPMorgan Chase blocks external AI assistants from accounts citing security
JPMorgan Chase just put the brakes on external artificial intelligence (AI) assistants getting direct access to and operating on your bank account, mainly over security worries.
CEO Jamie Dimon said the move is to protect sensitive financial information from being misused by tools like Meta's autonomous agents.
Instead, if you want to share your data, JPMorgan Chase recommends going through secure, customer-approved channels: no random bots poking around.
JPMorgan Chase begins smart cash pilot
The bank is not anti-AI. It is actually testing its own tool called Smart Cash to help with cash flow management.
CFO Jeremy Barnum said that JPMorgan had begun a "targeted pilot" for Smart Cash.
Dimon also gave a heads-up: if you use third-party AI services, you take on more risk yourself, so it pays to be careful about who gets access to your money.