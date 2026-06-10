Judge denies retrial for Meta and Google over $6 million award
Technology
A judge just said no to Meta's and Google's request for a retrial after they were found liable for designing social media platforms harmful to young people.
The case was brought by someone who said they got hooked at a young age, leading to a $6 million damages award.
Judge says protections exclude platform design
The judge made it clear: laws protecting tech companies from user content don't cover the way these platforms are designed.
Meta said it disagreed with the ruling and plans to appeal; Google hasn't commented yet.
The plaintiff's lawyer said he wasn't surprised, given how much evidence was shown about design choices causing harm, especially to minors.