Judge orders OpenAI to produce hiring records in Apple lawsuit
Big news in the Apple vs. OpenAI lawsuit: a judge just told OpenAI it has to hand over hiring records for former Apple employees who applied for roles within OpenAI's consumer hardware and robotics groups.
These records could include interview checklists, guides, instructions, manuals, and scripts, as well as technical presentations and records showing that interview discussions had included references to Apple technology or components, giving Apple a closer look at how its former staff joined the rival company.
Court allows Apple private messages, depositions
OpenAI has five days to submit some documents and 14 days for the rest, after Apple pushed for quick access.
The court also let Apple see certain private messages between key people who switched sides, plus approved their depositions, but kept some research and development secrets off-limits for now.
This all comes as OpenAI is busy building new consumer tech that could shake up the industry, so the outcome here could really matter for both companies' futures.