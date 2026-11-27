AI misuse in court cases rising and judges are worried
What's the story
An investigation has revealed that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in court cases in England and Wales is on the rise. However, this trend has also led to a number of problems. The Bureau of Investigative Journalism found at least 25 cases where AI tools were misused by lawyers, police officers, and claimants this year.
Judicial alarm
Judges complain about AI-generated witness statements
Judges have raised concerns over the misuse of AI in court cases.
They have complained about AI-generated witness statements, fictitious case law, and nonexistent statutes.
One high-profile case involved a dispute between tax lawyers marred by what the judge called "unacceptable" use of "generative AI hallucinations" and references to nonexistent cases.
Case details
Police officer used AI to write witness statement
In another case, a police officer involved in a grievous bodily harm case used AI to write a witness statement.
The intention was to maximize the attacker's sentence and "make a judge ... weep."
This incident highlights how AI can be misused in legal proceedings, further complicating an already complex system.
AI misuse
Barrister relied on ruling invented by an AI
In a $21 million high court dispute between two Nigerian oil companies, a barrister relied on a ruling supposedly by a senior judge that had been entirely invented by an AI.
This led the judge to warn about "the dangers of relying on the product of AI without verification."
The case highlights how unchecked use of AI can lead to serious legal consequences.
Litigant impact
Self-represented litigants also affected by AI use
The use of AI has also affected self-represented litigants in court cases. These are people who don't have a lawyer and represent themselves in court.
A senior insolvency judge, Mark Mullen, found that a junior solicitor had relied on an AI chatbot to research a point of law, and took its invented quote from a fictitious statute.
Appeal case
Police officer created victim personal statement using AI
In another case, the Court of Appeal dismissed an application by a convicted criminal from Derbyshire to challenge his four-year prison sentence for crimes including grievous bodily harm.
The investigating police officer created a victim personal statement (VPS) by uploading a transcript of the mother's interviews to Microsoft's Copilot AI, and prompting it "to achieve the highest sentence and the most tear-jerking VPS."