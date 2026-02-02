Jupiter has more oxygen than our Sun: NASA, university study Technology Feb 02, 2026

Scientists from the University of Chicago and NASA just found that Jupiter actually hides 1-1.5 times more oxygen than our Sun, flipping what we thought we knew about the giant planet.

They also suggest Jupiter's carbon-to-oxygen ratio may be nearly three times higher than the Sun's, a result that hints Jupiter may have formed in a region rich in carbon-based solids.