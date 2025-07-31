Just 1 'workout' can slow cancer cell growth: Study

Breast cancer survivors participated in exercises. Both resistance moves (like squats) and short, intense HIIT sessions led to a clear rise in these anti-cancer myokines—even after just one session.

Exercise helps lower inflammation and balances hormones

Besides boosting myokines, exercise helps lower inflammation and balances hormones tied to cancer risk.

So, getting active isn't just good for fitness—it could actually help your body fight off cancer cells, starting with your very next workout.