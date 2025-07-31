Next Article
Just 1 'workout' can slow cancer cell growth: Study
A new study shows that even one workout—whether it's strength training or HIIT—can slow cancer cell growth by up to 30%.
Researchers found that exercise boosts myokines, special proteins from muscles that help stop tumor cells from spreading.
Breast cancer survivors participated in exercises
Breast cancer survivors participated in exercises.
Both resistance moves (like squats) and short, intense HIIT sessions led to a clear rise in these anti-cancer myokines—even after just one session.
Exercise helps lower inflammation and balances hormones
Besides boosting myokines, exercise helps lower inflammation and balances hormones tied to cancer risk.
So, getting active isn't just good for fitness—it could actually help your body fight off cancer cells, starting with your very next workout.