JWST reveals hidden central bar in Squid Galaxy NGC 1068

Neutrino traced to Squid Galaxy core

JWST also found a ring of intense star formation circling the center, plus more starburst spots along its spiral arms, showing this galaxy is anything but quiet.

At its heart lies a mass equal to 13 million suns, possibly two supermassive black holes locked in orbit.

And get this: scientists have even traced a high-energy neutrino back to the Squid Galaxy's core, hinting it acts like a cosmic particle accelerator.