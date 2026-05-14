JWST reveals hidden central bar in Squid Galaxy NGC 1068
Technology
JWST just gave us a fresh look at the Squid Galaxy (NGC 1068), sitting 35 million light-years away.
Thanks to its powerful infrared vision, JWST peered through thick dust clouds and uncovered a bar-shaped stretch of stars, gas, and dust right across the galaxy's core, something regular telescopes couldn't see.
Neutrino traced to Squid Galaxy core
JWST also found a ring of intense star formation circling the center, plus more starburst spots along its spiral arms, showing this galaxy is anything but quiet.
At its heart lies a mass equal to 13 million suns, possibly two supermassive black holes locked in orbit.
And get this: scientists have even traced a high-energy neutrino back to the Squid Galaxy's core, hinting it acts like a cosmic particle accelerator.