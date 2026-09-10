Kalie Robins: Meta AI pulled daughters' profiles from social posts

Kalie Robins posted a simple video singing with her daughter, not mentioning any names. But Meta's AI still suggested checking out the child's identity and created full profiles using info shared by relatives online.

Meta admitted the prompts were inappropriate and called it a "missed the mark," saying it has fixed the issue.

Now Robins is urging families to be careful about what they share online and asking relatives to delete posts about her kids, a tough but necessary step for their privacy.