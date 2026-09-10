Kalie Robins: Meta AI pulled daughters' profiles from social posts
A Utah mom was stunned when Meta's AI pulled together detailed profiles of her daughters (names, ages, hobbies, and even how much one of them weighed at birth) by scanning years of family posts on Instagram and Facebook.
All this happened, raising big questions about how tech companies handle our personal data.
Robins urges relatives to delete posts
Kalie Robins posted a simple video singing with her daughter, not mentioning any names. But Meta's AI still suggested checking out the child's identity and created full profiles using info shared by relatives online.
Meta admitted the prompts were inappropriate and called it a "missed the mark," saying it has fixed the issue.
Now Robins is urging families to be careful about what they share online and asking relatives to delete posts about her kids, a tough but necessary step for their privacy.