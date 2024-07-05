In brief Simplifying... In brief After a 22-year-long journey, the action platformer game Kien, inspired by 15th-century Italian renaissance and early Japanese games, has finally been released by Incube8.

The game's release is a testament to the recent resurgence of interest in retro games.

Meanwhile, the game's developer, AgeOfGames, managed to survive the long development period by creating educational games, including a successful platforming game for Italy's INAIL. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kien is now available on Nintendo's Game Boy Advance

Most-delayed video game in history: Kein's 22-year-long journey to release

By Akash Pandey 01:23 pm Jul 05, 202401:23 pm

What's the story Kien, the long-awaited game has finally been released after a record-breaking delay of 22 years. The project was initiated in 2002 by a group of five Italians with no prior experience in game development. Despite facing numerous setbacks and financial challenges, Fabio Belsanti, the only remaining member of the original team and the game's designer, remained committed to bringing his vision to life. "The amount of capital required just to print the initial copies was daunting," Belsanti said.

Inspiration

A unique blend of history and gaming

Kien is an action platformer game, which draws its inspiration from a variety of sources. Belsanti discovered 15th-century books about a mercenary company in the early Italian renaissance during his university years in Tuscany, which influenced the game's narrative. The game's graphical style was inspired by early Japanese games and action games like Turrican. Despite its age, Belsanti likens Kien's difficulty level to a primordial Dark Souls, requiring constant vigilance from players.

Game's revival

Kien's release is a testament to retro game revival

The recent resurgence of interest in retro games and aging hardware has played a significant role in Kien's release. Incube8, a publisher specializing in classic console games, decided to back Kien, marking its long-awaited debut. Despite the challenges faced during Kien's development, AgeOfGames, the company founded by Belsanti, is already working on a spiritual successor to the game. Kien is now available for purchase from Incube8's website for $60, and via a Nintendo Game Boy Advance cartridge.

Company's survival

AgeOfGames: Surviving through educational gaming

While Kien was stuck in development limbo, AgeOfGames found a way to survive by creating educational games. One of their most successful ventures was ScacciaRischi, a platforming game developed for Italy's INAIL, a non-profit group dedicated to preventing injury and disease at work. This strategic pivot allowed the company to continue its operations while still working toward the release of Kien.